Did you or a loved one get charged with a DWI? Check out these 9 DWI tips for guidance, then call our Rochester DWI attorneys to get started.

How Long will my DWI Charge Take?

It can take anywhere from 2 months to a year to complete this process

What are the Penalties for a DWI Conviction?

People often wonder what the penalties are for a DWI conviction. The type of penalties you receive will depend on a variety of factors. Factors such as your criminal record, whether or not there was an accident and how you did on the roadside tests will help determine your penalties. You may have to pay a fine or go to driving school, and in some cases even go to jail.

The type of penalties you receive will depend on a variety of factors

Factors such as your criminal record, whether or not there was an accident and how you did on the roadside tests will help determine your penalties

You may have to pay a fine or go to driving school, and in some cases even go to jail

Will I be Sentenced to Jail Time for a DWI?

You can be sentenced to jail for up to one year.

If you have prior DWIs, it could be even longer

Will I Lose my Job From a DWI?

If you have a professional license you could lose your job

If you have a CDL license you may lose that license which would additionally result in a loss of that job

Will I Lose my License From a DWI?

If you plead guilty or are convicted, you will lose your license

Can I Plea Bargain a DWI?

It will depend on a number of different factors

Factors such as your breathalyzer test, whether or not there was an accident and how you did on the other tests the police officer put you through when they pulled you over will determine your plea bargain options

DWI Vs DWAI

There a number of differences between the two

DWI is a misdemeanor and DWAI is a traffic infraction

This makes the jail sentences for the two much different, with DWI resulting in longer and harsher sentences

What is the Legal Limit for BAC?

Anything above .08 will be a DWI

Anything up to .07 can be an infraction or a DWAI

Aggravated DWI is .18 and up

Can I Refuse a Breathalyzer Test?

You are not required to take a breathalyzer test

If you do refuse to take the test you can have your license revoked Did you or a loved one get charged with a DWI? If so, contact the experienced Rochester DWI Lawyer Robert Friedman to schedule a free consultation and case evaluation to get started on your claim.

Like us on Facebook