3 Business Law Questions

Are you a business owner and have questions? Check out these 3 business law questions for guidance, then call our Rochester attorneys today.

Can I Form a Business Online?

3 Business Law QuestionsAs an experienced Rochester Business Lawyer, clients often ask me if they can form a corporation or business online.

  • You must make sure the articles of organization and the operating agreement are properly prepared

What is a Buy-Sell Agreement?

As an experienced Rochester Business Lawyer, clients often ask whether or not they should have a buy-sell agreement.

  • I recommend to clients that they use a corporate buy-sell agreement which provides all of the details in the event the shareholder needs to sell his or her stock

What is a Shareholder Agreement?

As an experienced Rochester Business Attorney, clients often ask me whether or not they should have a shareholder agreement.

  • It is very important to have a shareholder agreement
  • This will provide a number of things if the shareholder dies, becomes disabled or no longer wishes to work for the company

Are you a business owner and have questions? After checking out these 3 business law questions, contact our experienced Rochester Business Law Attorney for a legal consultation to get started on your case.

