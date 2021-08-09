Are you a business owner and have questions? Check out these 3 business law questions for guidance, then call our Rochester attorneys today.
Can I Form a Business Online?
As an experienced Rochester Business Lawyer, clients often ask me if they can form a corporation or business online.
- You must make sure the articles of organization and the operating agreement are properly prepared
What is a Buy-Sell Agreement?
As an experienced Rochester Business Lawyer, clients often ask whether or not they should have a buy-sell agreement.
- I recommend to clients that they use a corporate buy-sell agreement which provides all of the details in the event the shareholder needs to sell his or her stock
What is a Shareholder Agreement?
As an experienced Rochester Business Attorney, clients often ask me whether or not they should have a shareholder agreement.
- It is very important to have a shareholder agreement
- This will provide a number of things if the shareholder dies, becomes disabled or no longer wishes to work for the company
