Basic Personal Injury Questions

If you have been seriously injured in an accident, you may be looking for answers to these basic personal injury questions. Our Rochester lawyers are happy to answer any more questions that you may have.

Basic Personal Injury Questions | How Long is My Case Going to Take?

The timeframe of personal injury cases is hard to predict because there are so many variables: the circumstances of the injury, questions of liability, the insurance companies, the defendant’s lawyers, settlements, and the gathering of evidence. Shorter cases can last six months to a year; longer cases can last two or three years – but even these are only guidelines. You should be suspicious of any attorney who promises results within an absolute or narrow timeframe.

Basic Personal Injury Questions | Do I Have to Sue if I Am Injured?

No, you do not have to sue. Very often your attorney will be able to settle your case with the insurance companies involved without ever having to file a lawsuit. There’s a lot of work that goes into this: investigating, gathering photographs and other evidence, contacting witnesses. While all this goes on, you should focus on your health and immediate medical needs. Your attorney will be able to tell you if you need to file a claim or a lawsuit, but in many cases, injured parties can reach a settlement without even filing a claim.

Basic Personal Injury Questions | What is the Discovery Phase?

The “discovery phase” of a personal injury case begins right after the accident happens and ends when you’re discussing the merits of accepting a settlement versus going to trial. Discovery normally refers to the exchange of information between the two sides. That could encompass a lot of written documentation, including medical records, and formal answers to certain questions. The discovery phase also involves sworn testimony about how the accident happened and the nature and extent of your injuries.

Basic Personal Injury Questions | Will I Have to Go to Trial?

Most personal injury cases never go to trial. At least in Western New York, personal injury cases are generally settled – sometimes even before a victim has filed a claim. An attorney can help you achieve an equitable settlement without the added stress of a trial; and if your case is one of the rare ones that goes to court, you’ll want someone with experience you can trust on your side.

