Bronx Bus Plunges 50 Feet and Dangles From Overpass Injuring 8 Passengers

A MTA bus driver was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when his bus careened off a Bronx overpass on January 14, 2021 , injuring eight passengers. He attempted to turn left off of University Avenue onto a ramp to the Washington Bridge and the bus suddenly veered off the road. The bus fell approximately 50 feet onto the access road below, and half of the vehicle was left hanging off University Avenue feet from the Cross Bronx Expressway below. The bus driver passed a breath test at the scene, however upon arrival at the hospital, he refused to take an MTA mandated drug and alcohol test. If you or a family member have been in an accident with a bus as a bus passenger or driver, or in another vehicle involved in a bus accident, call the bus accident attorneys at Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC. at 716-542-5444 for a free consultation.