Child Injury Compensation

If your child has been injured due to the negligence of someone else, you and your child could be eligible to receive child injury compensation. Child injuries is something we take very seriously here at Friedman & Ranzenhofer. Children have rights and they must be protected. Successfully pursuing a claim on behalf of a child requires not just a skilled Rochester child injury lawyer, but someone who is familiar with the laws and procedures surrounding representation of a child and obtaining a monetary settlement on a minor’s behalf.

Child Injury Compensation | Common Cases

Here are some common situations that cause child injuries:

Car accidents

Accidents at school

Accidents caused by other children

Accidents during sporting and recreational activities

Dangerous conditions on someone’s property

While each case is unique, we believe that regardless of how a child has been injured, the parents or guardians should be allowed to focus on caring for their child without having to worry about how they are going to pay for any long term expenses related to their child’s injury. When someone’s negligence or wrongful action has caused injury to a child, it is our job to make sure they are held accountable and required to pay compensation for the damage they have caused.

Child Injury Compensation | Contact an Experienced Attorney

When you contact an experienced Rochester child injury lawyer at Friedman & Ranzenhofer, you’re receiving dedicated representation from an experienced injury attorney who fully understands the laws and procedures surrounding the representation of a child in an injury case. Our child injury and accident attorneys have decades of experience representing injured children and know the proper steps to take to ensure a child is fairly represented when bringing a personal injury claim to court.

If your child has been injured due to someone else’s negligence, we understand that this is a difficult time for you. Contact a dedicated Rochester child injury lawyer to fight for your child’s rights. Let our experience work for you.

