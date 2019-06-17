Rental Tips for Landlords

In this article, our experienced Rochester landlord tenant lawyer discusses important rental tips for landlords. A rental application should include all of the following provisions:

Determine whether or not an applicant is a good tenant or “credit risk” by obtaining his or her residence history, credit history, bank information, automobile information and employment, credit and character references.

Obtain information helpful in collecting a judgment from the tenant for unpaid rent or damages to the apartment. Preparing for a suit against a tenant begins the day he or she first applies for the apartment. This is the best time to protect your rights and find out as much as possible about the tenant in order to be successful both in suing him and collecting a judgment against him.

Defend against discrimination suits. If you treat all prospective tenants alike by having them complete application forms and by notifying them of legitimate nondiscriminatory reasons for denying their application (e.g. bad credit, no credit or bad tenancy history) you will have a defense to a discrimination lawsuit.

The application process allows you to screen-out tenants who may attract unsavory people or be a danger to your other tenants and their property.

If you are involved in a landlord-tenant legal dispute, speak with our dedicated Rochester Landlord Tenant Attorneys as soon as possible to handle your case. We act swiftly and effectively to help secure the best possible outcome in your legal matter.

