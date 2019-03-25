Child Victims Act Info

If you were sexually abused as a minor by a priest or deacon of the Catholic Church, this is undoubtedly a traumatic and horrific experience that you have been forced to live with. No one should have to go through that type of pain, and unfortunately, even coming forward with an allegation can bring that emotional pain back. However, it is the morally right thing to do. This child victims act info should help regarding questions you may have on a potential case.

Child Victims Act Info | How Much is My Case Worth?

The value of each case is different, and the maximum value can only be determined by an experienced attorney. Many factors go into determining the value and these will be discussed in detail with you. Past results do not guarantee future successes. Nonetheless, clients have told us that the closure that legal action provides is more valuable than the money.

Child Victims Act Info | Previous Settlements

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo quietly paid $1.5 million in 2016 to a man who alleged a priest sexually abused him more than three decades ago when he was a teenager. It was the second lawsuit that the Diocese of Buffalo settled involving allegations of abuse by James A. Spielman, a former diocesan priest who served in at least six Western New York parishes and taught religion at Archbishop Walsh High School.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has paid $1,616,000 in compensation to at least 20 children who had been sexually abused by 24 priests since 1950. The number of victims is likely higher because not all of the victims accepted financial compensation. Most cases have settled since the Catholic clergy sex abuse scandal erupted in 2002.

Child Victims Act Info | Statute of Limitations

New York’s Child Victims Act gives expanded rights to survivors of sexual abuse by extending the statute of limitations for bringing a claim. This applies to both civil and criminal claims against priests, teachers, counselors, and anyone else who has committed sexual abuse.

Formerly, those who were sexually abused as children could only bring civil and criminal claims up until the age of 23. Under the new law, victims can bring civil claims up until the age of 55 and criminal claims up until the age of 28. The Child Victim’s Act will also provide all abuse survivors, regardless of their current age, a one-year window from the date of enactment to bring legal action against their abusers. This means that, beginning August 14, 2019, even those that were previously time-barred by the statute of limitations can file claims even if their abusers have died.

If you have been sexually abused by a member of the clergy, it is best to come forward. We have dedicated and compassionate attorneys who will handle your case with the care and attention it deserves. Contact our office today.

