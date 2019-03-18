Frequently Asked Personal Injury Questions

Here are a few frequently asked personal injury questions that our clients often have. If you are looking to bring forward a personal injury claim, please contact our office today.

Frequently Asked Personal Injury Questions | How Do I Pick the Best Lawyer?

The most important thing to consider in looking for an attorney is to choose one, like us, who has handled this type of work day in and day out for a long time. For example, I’ve been handling these cases for 36 years, and there’s nothing that can replace experience. Another very important thing is to make sure you have the personal attention of an experienced attorney. You really need to be able to consult regularly with that person and follow your case on a day-to-day basis to make sure your case gets the attention it deserves.

Frequently Asked Personal Injury Questions | What Impact the Value of My Case?

When someone comes into our Rochester office asking about the value of an injury case, we tell them that two things have the most impact on their case. First, how did the accident happen and who’s at fault? Second, what is the nature and extent of the injury? We will fully work up each case by listening to what our client has to share about how the accident happened and then reviewing investigative reports and accident reports. Next, we revisit the client’s description of the accident with emphasis on the injury and how it’s affected their daily life, including the ability to work, play sports, recreate, or simply pursue normal activities. We can then give you a very, very good estimate of the value of your case. Very often, an insurance company will make an extremely low offer right off the bat; however, when you come to an experienced personal injury attorney such as myself or other members of my firm, we can give you a clear picture of what your case is worth.

Frequently Asked Personal Injury Questions | How Long Does It Take to Get Compensation?

A lot of people come into the office wanting to know about the end of the case and asking how long it will take for them to get some money or a settlement. The answer really depends on a host of factors, but as a general rule, most cases should be finished within two to three years. Many are finished more quickly, simply because they can be settled at the initial phase – right after the accident and before any lawsuit is started. Generally, however, once a lawsuit has started, two to three years is a reasonable estimate of a time period in which your case should be resolved.

If you have any more questions, please contact our offices today. We are experienced and dedicated to helping you get the compensation you deserve.