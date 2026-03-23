Does NY Medicaid Pay For Assisted Living?

The New York State Assisted Living Program (ALP) provides services to persons who are medically eligible for nursing home placement but in a less medically intensive, lower cost setting. The ALP provides personal care, room, board, housekeeping, supervision, home health aides, personal emergency response services, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, medical supplies and equipment, adult day health care, home health services, and the case management services of a registered professional nurse. For a list of New York assisted living facilities that accept Medicaid click here . To determine whether you qualify for Assisting Living Medicaid, see 2026 Medicaid, Medicare, Estate Tax, And VA Aide & Attendance Numbers.

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