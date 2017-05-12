First Steps After a Personal Injury

Whether you’ve suffered a serious car accident, been victim to medical malpractice or a faulty product, or fallen on ice, your personal injury is no small matter. You may be in pain. You may be struggling to pay unexpected bills, and wondering if you’re entitled to assistance or compensation. You may feel lost or hopeless or that your life is on hold. If you’ve suffered a personal injury, your only priority should be to find the medical attention you need. After that, you should consult an experienced, trustworthy personal injury attorney to make sure the courts, insurance companies, and other parties involved honor your rights and give you everything that you deserve. An experienced attorney can start by helping you work through the many questions that you hoped you’d never have to ask.

Your Health Come First

Your health and wellbeing always come first. Don’t think about lawyers, don’t think about courts, and don’t think about medical expenses: get yourself the care you need. You first step after an injury always should be to call 911, so police or other first responders can take over your situation, get you medical treatment, and start filling out any reports the incident might require. Once the police have come and gone, and you feel you’ve received the immediate medical attention you need, you should all an attorney.

Summary:

First, get yourself the medical care you need.

Consult with an Attorney

If you’ve been injured, you’re going through a stressful time. Your priority should be your health. If you don’t feel physically or mentally ready to consult an attorney, you can wait. But consulting an attorney doesn’t bind you to any legal action. Even if you’re not sure that you have a claim, you should meet with an attorney, not necessarily to file a claim, but to advise you of your legal rights. Unexpected expenses could mount. Insurance companies could delay payments or resist your claims. You might lose time at work. You might be experiencing real suffering for which the law entitles you some compensation. Injuries bring uncertainties, and an attorney with experience in personal injury law can help settle some of those, giving you peace of mind and ensuring that you’re afforded all the rights the law provides you.

Summary:

Understand what your legal rights and options are by consulting with an attorney.

What to Expect from Insurance Companies

Insurance companies aren’t filled with “bad people,” and they’re not inherently malicious or cruel. But the insurance company isn’t your friend, either. Insurance companies are businesses that make money by minimizing risks and payouts. In practical terms, that means that when accidents happen, insurance companies deploy a team of adjusters, investigators, and attorneys to protect “their” money. Statistics show that victims without lawyers get an average of three times less than victims who do hire lawyers to handle their personal injury cases. You’ll be battling against a team of experts. You’ll also want an expert on your side, to fight for your fair compensation.

Summary:

Insurance companies are inherently malicious but they want to minimize payouts.

