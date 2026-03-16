Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Blog, Landlord / Tenant Law, Landlord Legal Issues

How Should NY Landlords Comply With The New Laws?

Posted on by Friedman & Ranzenhofer

How Should NY Landlords Comply With The New Laws?

The 2026 NY Landlord Legal Compliance American Apartment Owners Association webinar was presented by Landlord attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin R. Friedman who discussed:

About the instructors:

  • Attorney Robert Friedman has represented landlords for over 47 years. He is the author of How to Survive Legally as a Landlordand The Upstart Small Business Legal Guide. He was real estate law columnist for the Buffalo Newsand Courier Express. He frequently lectures for the American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) and other real estate investor/landlord groups.
  • Attorney Justin R. Friedman frequently lectures for the AAOA. As team leader of the Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Landlord Litigation Department, he advises landlords about evictions daily.

Call or text experienced Buffalo Landlord-Tenant Attorneys Justin Friedman and Robert Friedman at (585) 484-7432 for assistance with evicting tenants and drafting leases.

How Should NY Landlords Comply With The New Laws?

The 2026 NY Landlord Legal Compliance American Apartment Owners Association webinar was presented by Landlord attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin R. Friedman who discussed:

About the instructors:

  • Attorney Robert Friedman has represented landlords for over 47 years. He is the author of How to Survive Legally as a Landlordand The Upstart Small Business Legal Guide. He was real estate law columnist for the Buffalo Newsand Courier Express. He frequently lectures for the American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) and other real estate investor/landlord groups.
  • Attorney Justin R. Friedman frequently lectures for the AAOA. As team leader of the Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Landlord Litigation Department, he advises landlords about evictions daily.

Call or text experienced Buffalo Landlord-Tenant Attorneys Justin Friedman and Robert Friedman at (585) 484-7432 for assistance with evicting tenants and drafting leases.

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