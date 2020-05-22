How Long Do I Have to File a Car Accident Claim?
We are often asked by potential clients who have been injured in an auto crash, “how long do I have to file a car accident claim?” If this sounds like you, please contact our office today to discuss how we can help.
As an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorney I am often asked how long an individual has to file a claim in an auto accident case.
- You have 3 years to the date of the accident to file a claim
- You should not wait 3 years to file your claim
- See a lawyer as soon as possible so they can start gathering evidence and begin their investigations
This educational legal video was brought to you by Michael Ranzenhofer, an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorney.