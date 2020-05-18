Nursing Homes Can’t Take Stimulus Checks

The Federal Trade Commission has warned nursing homes and assisted living residences that they cannot require residents on Medicaid to sign over their Covid-19 stimulus checks to pay for their care bills. According to the CARES Act, those economic impact checks are considered tax credits which do not count as “resources” for federal benefits programs, such as Medicaid. If you have a family member in a nursing home or assisted living facility, determine whether the facility has taken their stimulus check and report it to the New York State Attorney General and the FTC. For answers to your nursing home Medicaid questions, contact attorney Robert Friedman at (716) 542-5444 and see 2020 Medicaid rules.