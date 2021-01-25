Immediate Medical Care As an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer, many people want to know if they can receive recovery even if they don’t get immediate medical care. You don’t have to receive immediate medical care if you want make a personal injury claim for your injury

The most important thing is to prove that the injuries are from the accident Are you worried about your personal injury case because you didn’t receive immediate medical care? If so, contact the experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer Michael Ranzenhofer. Read Our Free Injury Guide This educational legal video was brought to you by Michael Ranzenhofer, an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer.

