Steps after an Accident

As an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorney I am often asked what one should do after getting into an accident. The following are the steps after an accident we recommend for anyone involved in an accident where they were left seriously injured. Give this a read and then call to set up your free consultation with our lawyers.

The first thing you should do is call 911 if the injury is serious. You will want authorities on the scene both to report the accident and help with evidence collection and to get EMS on the scene as well. This step is vital to ensuring your wellbeing.

Next, you will want to seek medical treatment at either a hospital or an urgent care facility. Whether you get on an ambulance or you take yourself to get treatment, that step needs to happen right away. Delaying this step will result in your injuries worsening.

Third, you will want to contact a lawyer and see what your legal rights are. We are ready to take your call right away. Get yourself set up with a free consultation as soon as possible after your accident.

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, we welcome the opportunity to represent you as your lawyer. We would be happy to speak with you – and see if one of our attorneys can help get you back on your feet. For over 20 years, we have been representing Western New York clients who have been injured in various types of accidents. When we meet with an injured client for the first time, they often believe that they don’t deserve a large settlement for their injury. However, the insurance companies have annual profits of $60 billion, and in many cases they will fight tooth and nail to pay as little as possible. How much is your health worth to you?

Our Rochester injury lawyers regularly secure large settlements for clients in the following areas (these do not cover all areas):

Loss of future earnings, including pensions

Compensation for mental distress, sorrow, and mental anguish

Pain and suffering

Medical treatment and other expenses

Expenses of caregivers

We have been focused on personal injury cases for over 30 years, and have had notable success in maximizing settlements for our clients. Don’t settle for second best. Retain an experienced injury attorney who will not back down from the insurance companies. We handle many different types of personal injury cases ranging from auto accidents to dog bites, pedestrian accidents to burn injuries and dozens of cases in between.

Your compensation for a case like these can be significant and we never want you to delay taking the steps after an accident that can make your case successful. Act right away to ensure the best possible chance for justice.

Have you been involved in a car accident and want more information on the step after an accident you should be taking? If so, contact the experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorney Michael Ranzenhofer.

