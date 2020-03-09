Injured in a Truck Accident

Injured in a Truck Accident | Personal Injury Case Process

When someone comes into our office to talk about a tractor trailer accident, we address three major topics:

Liability – who is responsible.

The injuries.

And Insurance.

The first issue that we address in truck accident cases is liability. The second issue addressed is the severity of the injury and whether the person seeking compensation is injured in any way.

And lastly, does the individual or individuals that caused the accident have insurance? Does the party that was innocent have uninsured motorist insurance coverage to pay for the damages that were caused by the accident?

It’s important to note that in every successful truck accident case, there are three important factors that make it so – solid liability or proof, injuries that were caused by the negligent party, and insurance to compensate for damages done. In accident law, two out of three usually isn’t enough.

When inclement weather strikes, semi-trucks are more susceptible to rollover crashes than other vehicles on the road.

When inclement weather strikes, semi-trucks are more susceptible to rollover crashes than other vehicles on the road.

We would be happy to answer any questions you may have about the nuances involved in these very serious and complicated accidents.