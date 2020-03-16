Proving Negligence in a Slip and Fall Claim

A slip and fall claim, like any personal injury claim, is founded on negligence. Proving that someone else is responsible for your injuries is the most difficult part of recovering compensation. This is why you need an experienced attorney to guide you through this process. Our Rochester personal injury lawyers can help you with proving negligence in a slip and fall claim. Contact Friedman & Ranzenhofer today.

In New York State, property owners have a responsibility to maintain their property in a way that prevents visitors from being injured. If you or a loved one has been injured because of someone’s negligence in maintaining their premises, then that person or business is responsible for your injuries. If we are able to prove the four elements shown below, then the owner of the property is to blame for your injuries, and you deserve to be compensated.

Four Elements of a Successful Slip and Fall Claim

There are several factors that need to be reviewed in order to determine if someone was negligent in causing your fall. We need to hear your story as soon as possible so we can quickly determine if:

The poor condition of the property that caused your slip and fall injuries was not made clear to you

The property owner had a reasonable time to fix or warn people of the condition

The property owner was aware, or should have been aware, of any dangerous condition

The condition of the property was obviously dangerous

