Injured on a Construction Site

Thousands of workers are injured on a construction site every year. While workers’ compensation may cover some of your damages, it is often not enough. The experienced Rochester personal injury lawyers at Friedman & Razenhofer, Attorneys at Law will take on your case and aggressively fight to protect your rights, making sure you receive the full compensation you are owed. If you have been injured on a construction site, please contact our office right away.

Injured on a Construction Site | How We Can Help

With the help of a Rochester construction accident lawyer, the situation for injured workers can improve drastically. Liability for construction and industrial site injuries rests on a lot of different shoulders. Company owners, contractors, architects, and equipment manufacturers can all be held responsible for an accident. If you come to our office in a timely manner after your injury, we can then investigate the site and collect evidence that can prove liability. Once this is done, we can then file a lawsuit against the negligent party. We will handle all your legal matters while you recover from your injuries, thus making the entire process as stress-free as possible.

Our dedicated Rochester construction accident lawyers will make sure that you are properly compensated for your injuries so you are able to get your life back on track. If you have been injured on a construction site or work zone, contact our office today for dedicated representation. We will fight to get you the compensation you deserve. Don’t settle for less. Let our experience work for you. >