Good Morning. I am Bob Friedman, Attorney with Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC. Welcome to the September 15th, 2020 edition of the Legal Survival Channel: Today’s Legal News You Can Use.

It is now more important than ever for landlords to consult with an attorney before serving tenants with default notices or eviction petitions . The CDC Moratorium Order (“Order ”) protects residential tenants who meet certain hardship criteria through December 31, 2020. A person violating the Order may be subject to a fine of no more than $100,000 if the violation does not result in a death and/or one year in jail, or both, or a fine of no more than $250,000 if the violation results in a death and/or one year in jail.. An organization violating the Order may be subject to a fine of no more than $200,000 per event if the violation does not result in a death or $500,000 per event if the violation results in a death. The U.S. Department of Justice may initiate court proceedings as appropriate seeking imposition of these criminal penalties.

Nothing in the Order precludes evictions based on a tenant, lessee, or resident: (1) Engaging in criminal activity while on the premises; (2) threatening the health or safety of other residents; (3) damaging or posing an immediate and significant risk of damage to property; (4) violating any applicable building code, health ordinance, or similar regulation relating to health and safety; or (5) violating any other contractual obligation, other than the timely payment of rent or similar housing-related payment (including non-payment or late payment of fees, penalties, or interest).