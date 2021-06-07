Road rage and distracted driving are a big problem in WNY. Watch this video to learn what you should do if you have become a victim. Call us.

Drivers that are using their cell phones for talking or texting are often viewed by other drivers as an annoyance and a traffic hazard, which may result in road rage. If you are the victim of road rage, you should remain calm, do not make any eye contact with the other driver, and call 911 if necessary.

