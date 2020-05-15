NY Surrogate’s Courts Prepare for Influx of Covid-Related Cases

As New York State remains at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Surrogate’s Courts, which operate in each of New York’s 62 counties and handle the administration of estates, are preparing for the influx of Coronavirus-related estate matters.

Effective Monday, May 18, 2020 new, uncontested estate cases involving individuals who passed away from Coronavirus-related conditions may be filed in Surrogate’s Court. Additionally, New York’s Surrogate’s Courts are committed to handling these critically-important cases as promptly and efficiently as possible.

Thousands of COVID-related deaths have been confirmed statewide−and the actual number of fatalities is likely much higher−with the horrific circumstances of these deaths taking a devastating toll on surviving family members. In anticipation of a surge of COVID-related estate cases across New York, these matters are being designated as essential.