As an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorney I often receive questions from injury victims. One of the most common questions I receive is if a client’s personal injury case is going to trial.

From my 30+ years of experience handling personal injury cases, I can say that most cases don’t go to trial.

A majority of cases are settled before the trial starts.

