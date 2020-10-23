Retiring NYS Senator Ranzenhofer Expands Law Practice Across NY

Retiring New York State Senator Mike Ranzenhofer is expanding his law practice easterly across the state of New York. His Western New York law firm has opened offices in Syracuse , Albany , New Rochelle , and Queens . This will bring the total number of offices to thirteen located in nine counties.

The attorneys at Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC have extensive connections to these cities. Ranzenhofer, a graduate of SUNY at Albany and an attorney for 40 years, spent 12 of those years in Albany as NY State Senator for the 61st District. He and Robert Friedman were born in Queens. Fred Friedman, who founded the firm in 1955, resided in Queens as a teenager and moved to Buffalo after graduating from Brooklyn Law School . Junior partner, Sam Alba, grew up in Westchester County.

“Syracuse was a natural progression from our Rochester office as our client base has grown easterly from Rochester into Wayne and Onondaga counties, “ according to Ranzenhofer. “The coronavirus pandemic has increased the need for our probate and estate planning services throughout the state,” noted Friedman.