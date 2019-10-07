Recall Alert: Inadvertent Airbag Deployment Caused by Faulty Steering Wheel Wiring

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles (including 2019 models) have been recalled due to faulty steering wheel wiring that can cause airbags to inadvertently deploy. In May, 2019 Honda recalled nearly 119,000 of its 2019 CR-V sport utility vehicles because metal on the inside of the steering wheel can cut into wires, causing a short circuit and unexpected airbag deployment. At least six crashes and three injury claims have been attributed to the defect. Fiat Chrysler issued a similar recall in September 2017 for about 210,000 Dodge Grand Caravans (model years 2011 and 2012). The steering wheel wire harness can become trapped between a tab on the steering wheel plastic back cover and edge of the horn plate. The edge of the horn plate can rub through the wire insulation creating a short resulting in an inadvertent driver airbag deployment.

