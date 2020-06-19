Seriously Injured Riding a Motorcycle
Were you or a loved one been seriously injured while riding a motorcycle in Rochester? Check out this video and then call our office to learn how we can fight for you and your family.
As an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer, I am often asked about accidents that involve a motorcycle.
- What makes motorcycle cases unique is that the driver of the motorcycle will likely not have insurance to cover the medical bills
- You must figure out quickly how your bills will be paid for
- Talking to an attorney right away will help you figure out what you need to do in order to get your medical issues covered financially
Have you been involved in motorcycle accident? If so, contact the experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer Michael Ranzenhofer.
This educational legal video was brought to you by Michael Ranzenhofer, an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer.
Out of Town Legal Resources
Many times we hear from people injured in other areas of the country. While we don’t practice in Florida, we have found these personal injury lawyers in Miami, FL who could be very helpful. They have created a lot of great online educational content that you or someone you love may find valuable if you have been hurt in a motorcycle accident in Florida. Take a look at their online motorcycle accident resources.