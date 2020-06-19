As an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer, I am often asked about accidents that involve a motorcycle.

What makes motorcycle cases unique is that the driver of the motorcycle will likely not have insurance to cover the medical bills

You must figure out quickly how your bills will be paid for

Talking to an attorney right away will help you figure out what you need to do in order to get your medical issues covered financially

