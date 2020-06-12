Documents Landlords Should Use
Are you a current or new landlord about to rent out a property and want to know what documents landlords should use to protect themselves? Watch this video and then call our office for guidance.
As an experienced Rochester Landlord Tenant Lawyer, clients often ask me about documents landlords should use
- The first is a lease, which will provide for attorney’s fees and late fees and provide grounds for evicting the tenant if they don’t comply with the rules
- The second is a move in/move out check list
This educational legal video was brought to you by Robert Friedman, an experienced Rochester Landlord Tenant Lawyer.
Related Blog Posts