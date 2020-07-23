Clients looking to divorce will come to see me as a Rochester Divorce Attorney, and ask about the most important divorce issues they will face.

In an initial divorce consultation, the two most important issues are children and money.

The client wants to know who’s going to have custody of the children, where they will live, how they will be supported, and who will pay for their health insurance.

Other important issues – such as the house, vehicles and retirement accounts – involve property and money.

Debts, including credit card debt, are also included among property issues.

