Eviction moratorium extended, but tenant advocates call it a “cycle of panic”

WKBW Channel 7 Buffalo – July 16, 2020

Renters are still in fear of eviction as the protections laid out by Governor Andrew Cuomo have done some, but not enough to relieve them of this cyclical panic. Evictions are not currently being carried out because courts remain closed but renters who are late or missing payments can still face consequences from their landlords.

Attorney Robert Friedman is encouraging tenants and landlords to openly communicate about the financial burdens that will affect their ability to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

