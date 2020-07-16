The NY COVID Rent Relief Program

The New York COVID Rent Relief Program will provide eligible households with a one-time rental subsidy that will be sent directly to landlords. Tenants will not have to repay this assistance. The rental assistance payment will cover the difference between the household’s rent burden on March 1, 2020 and the increase in rent burden for the months the households is applying for assistance. Households can apply for up to four months in rental assistance. Eligible households must meet the following criteria:

Before March 1, 2020 and at the time of application, household income must have been below 80% of the area median income, adjusted for household size. You can find your county’s area median income, based on your household size: hcr.ny.gov/eligible-income-limits-80-ami-county

Before March 1, 2020 and at the time of application, the household must have been paying more than 30% of gross monthly income towards rent. Gross income includes wages as well as any cash grants, child support, social security, unemployment benefits, etc.)

Applicants must have lost income during the period of April 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

This is an example of how “rent burden” is calculated. If prior to the coronavirus pandemic, your monthly household income was $2,000 and your monthly rent was $700, your rent burden was 35%. Today, due to a reduction in hours, your monthly income has decreased to $1,400 and your rent remains the same. You are now paying 50% of your monthly income toward rent. You would be eligible for a subsidy that covers the 15% (50% – 35%) increase in your rent burden, or $210. This subsidy would restore you to your pre-March 1, 2020 rent burden of 35%.

