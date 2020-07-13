In this video, Rochester estate planning lawyer talks about health care proxies. Call our office for a free consultation.
- Healthcare Proxies, also known as durable power of attorneys are used to appoint an agent to carry out your wishes if you become disabled.
- Living wills allow you to say whether or not you want to refuse medical treatment if you are in a coma or have a terminal illness.
