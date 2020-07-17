As an experienced Rochester Real Estate Lawyer, I often get questions about what precautions to take when buying real estate investment property. Watch the video to learn about some of the most common real estate investment mistakes to avoid when investing in real estate property.

The first mistake people usually make is buying real estate in a bad location. You may get a good deal on the price initially, but if the house is unsellable later due to the location, the savings won’t be worth it.

A second mistake is not checking the utility costs. Not only will this give you insights about the energy efficiency of the home, it will also help you budget for the future.

Another common mistake is not checking zoning or building violations. If violations exist and go uncorrected, legal proceedings can commence against the property owner.

Are you considering purchasing real estate and have questions about some of the most common real estate investment mistakes to avoid? If so, contact experienced Rochester Real Estate Lawyer Robert Friedman for guidance. He has over 30 years of experience and offers free consultations. Let his experience work for you.