Learn estate and asset protection planning techniques, the risks and benefits of avoiding probate, the best forms of real estate ownership, the most common estate planning mistakes, recent changes in estate and gift tax laws, the duties of trustees and executors, myths about living trusts, when to update your will, and how to prevent will contests.
The Law Offices of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC are committed to your legal survival since 1955. Our Buffalo Lawyers have over 85 years of combined experience. Our experienced Buffalo Attorneys can assist with a broad variety of legal skills needed in today’s complex world. The firm has nine law offices. Besides the Akron office, we have offices in Buffalo, Batavia, Clarence - Williamsville area, Niagara Falls, Orchard Park, Medina, Lockport and Rochester. If you are in need of an experienced attorney, contact us for dedicated representation.