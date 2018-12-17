3 Things to Know About Creating a Will

If you are interested in creating a will, you will need an experienced Rochester estate planning attorney to help guide you through the process. Here are 3 things to know about creating a will.

3 Things to Know About Creating a Will | Writing Your Own Will

We are often asked whether a client can write his or her own will, and we strongly recommend against it. First of all, handwritten wills are not legal. Secondly, wills have to be properly witnessed by two witnesses. If an attorney supervises the signing of the will, it is presumed to be properly executed. To avoid will contest, which can involve thousands of dollars, we prepare wills for only $79. It’s a rather simple process. We have you complete an information sheet in advance of the appointment. We discuss all of your information on the sheet at the first appointment, and then you’ll come back for a second appointment.

3 Things to Know About Creating a Will | Preparing a Will

As an experienced Rochester estate planning attorney, I am often asked what the procedure is for having a will prepared. The first thing we do is have our clients fill out a will information sheet. After we discuss the will information sheet, we will then draft a will and other documents like a health care proxy and power of attorney. After the clients review the documents, we will then have the documents properly executed.

3 Things to Know About Creating a Will | Contesting a Will

As an experienced Rochester estate planning attorney, people often ask me about the grounds for contesting a will. In New York State, there are 4 grounds for contesting a will. The first ground is due to lack of execution. The second ground is lack of testamentary capacity. The third ground is undue influence. The fourth ground is duress, when a person is forced to sign a will against their consent. A will can be contested by any party or individuals that the will affects. The process of contesting a will is called probate, in which the court determines that the will of the deceased person is valid or not.

