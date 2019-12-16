Filing a Car Accident Claim

Are you in the process of filing a car accident claim? The experienced Rochester auto accident attorneys at Friedman & Razenhofer are here to help. There are many different types of injuries in auto accident cases. These include head, neck, and back injury, whiplash, paralysis, joint, muscle or bone injuries, and brain injuries. When these injuries have been caused by another driver’s negligence, it is only right that you receive the full damages which you are owed. We can make that happen. Contact our office today to get started on your case.

Filing a Car Accident Claim | What You Need

In order to make a car accident claim, you must provide medical records that show the injuries were the direct result of the accident. In most situations, car accidents are dealt with by one’s insurance company. Please remember that insurance companies are businesses first, which means their main motive is to save money by whatever means necessary.

Get Our Free Injury Guide and Videos

Filing a Car Accident Claim | Don’t Trust the Insurance Companies

We will advise our clients to follow our “Golden Rule” when dealing with insurance companies – and that is:

The insurance company is not your friend. Their ultimate goal is to make sure they pay out the least amount of money possible. They do just that by putting a team of adjusters, investigators, and attorneys to work immediately.

Insurance companies are powerful institutions who have the ability to hire experienced lawyers to try and ruin your case. If you decide to bring a claim to court by yourself, you will be facing an uphill battle.

Here’s something else to keep in mind: insurance companies pay nearly three times more money in cases where you, the victim, have a lawyer. If you are an auto accident victim, you may be too overwhelmed by physical and/or emotional trauma to even think about your rights – or the future. As experienced Rochester car accident lawyers, we make your interests our number one priority and we don’t settle for anything less than fair compensation.

Filing a Car Accident Claim | Contact Friedman & Razenhofer, Attorneys at Law

Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC will have your case settled without delay, but are also not afraid to take the case to trial to ensure you receive the compensation you deserve. Only a small number of our clients have ever had to appear in court. So please, if you or a loved one has been injured in a car accident, please contact our dedicated Rochester car accident lawyers and let us fight for your full recovery. Your initial consultation with us is free of charge, and together we can quickly determine what your next steps should be.

For 65 years, our firm has successfully helped the citizens of Rochester obtain the full compensation they deserve. Let us do the same for you. Call today.