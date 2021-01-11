Disinheriting Your Spouse
As an experienced Rochester Estate Planning Attorney, people often ask me many estate planning questions such as disinheriting your spouse.
- You will not be able to disinherit your spouse unless there is a signed prenuptial or anti-nuptial agreement.
- The only other reason you can disinherit your spouse is if he or she abandons you for a year
Are you considering disinheriting your spouse? If so, contact the experienced Rochester Estate Planning Attorney Robert Friedman.
This educational legal video was brought to you by Robert Friedman, an experienced Rochester Estate Planning Attorney.
Like us on Facebook