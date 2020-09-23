Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws – Webinar
Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm is being hosted by the Amherst Center for Senior Services. Learn how to preserve your assets and plan for incapacity with powers of attorney, health care proxies, living wills, wills, trusts, transferring your home to family members, long term care insurance, prepaid funeral accounts, IRAs, pensions, properly documented gifts, spousal allowances and transfers, guardianships, caregiver agreements and promissory notes. The new lookback period for Medicaid home care will also be discussed .
