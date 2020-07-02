FREE 2020 EXECUTOR’S LEGAL SURVIVAL® GUIDE

The newly released 2020 edition of the Executor’s Legal Survival ®Guide is designed to assist you in naming a good executor in your will, explain to executors their duties and responsibilities and inform estate beneficiaries of the role of the executor in the probate process. The guide by attorney Robert Friedman answers such frequently asked questions as: What is probate? What are the executor’s responsibilities? What are the steps in probating a will? Should a family member be named as executor? What death benefits are available? What qualities and abilities should an executor have? There are numerous checklists including: documents that the executor must collect, who the executor must notify, how to preserve estate property, what advisors to hire, and what records must be maintained.