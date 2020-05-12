Bar Association to Help Courts With Expected Surge in Evictions Due to Pandemic

The New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) has convened a landlord-tenant working group that will help the New York’s courts deal with an anticipated surge in landlord-tenant disputes resulting from the Covid-19 crisis. With housing courts closed and a statewide moratorium on evictions in effect until Aug. 20, 2020 tenants and landlords are seeking alternative ways to settle disputes. The group’s mission to devise a way to help sick or financially struggling tenants reach agreements with their landlords through innovative options, such as alternative dispute resolution. Settling these disputes quickly would also help landlords in need of rental income to keep their buildings safe and in good repair and pay property taxes. When the eviction moratorium ends, New York courts will be burdened by an unprecedented number of landlord-tenant disputes. Accordingly, the demand for legal services by those who cannot afford an attorney will skyrocket.