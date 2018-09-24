Difficult Landlord Issues

Are you facing difficult landlord issues? It is hard work and can be overwhelming. With the help of a lawyer, these issues can be much easier.

Difficult Landlord Issues | Death of a Tenant

As a Rochester Landlord Tenant Lawyer, landlords often ask me what to do in the event that their tenant dies. First, you should never grant access to the apartment to anyone unless they are either an executor named in the will, an administrator, or the public administrator if they have no will. These individuals need to present a certificate from the surrogate’s court showing that they are the designated representative appointed by the court. Also, you may be able to file a claim against the estate for any unpaid damages or rent.

Difficult Landlord Issues | Small Claims Court

As a Rochester Landlord Tenant Attorney, I am often asked by landlords whether they can use small claims court to recover damages and rent from their tenants. If they are a limited liability company or a corporation, they must use city court, which has a commercial claims part in which they can sue for up to $5,000.

Difficult Landlord Issues | Evicting a Live-In Girlfriend

As a Rochester Landlord Tenant Attorney, I often get questions about how a person can evict a live-in girlfriend or even a child or grandchild. That person is known in legal terminology as a licensee, so only a ten-day notice is required in order to start the eviction process. After the 10-day notice is served, then we would serve the individual with a notice to be in court within approximately 12 days.

Difficult Landlord Issues | Timeframe for Eviction

As a Rochester Landlord Tenant Lawyer, I am often asked how long it takes to evict a tenant. If the eviction process is properly carried out, it should take no longer than three or four weeks to evict a tenant. A number of factors will be involved such as the court’s schedule and the grounds for your eviction. If you are experiencing difficult landlord issues, please call our Rochester landlord lawyer today.