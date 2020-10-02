Robert Friedman draws on 41 years of legal experience to explain Mental Hygiene Article 81 Guardianships for Incapacitated Persons, alternatives to guardianships, how guardianships prevent elder abuse, guardianships in Medicaid planning and more in this highly-anticipated presentation and conclusion of the Elder Law Day Summer Series. Guest Speaker: Robert Friedman, Esq., Friedman & Ranzenhofer PC.
