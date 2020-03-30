Make Sure Your Estate Planning Is Up to Date

The current coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of uncertainty in the world. With that being said, there is no better time than now to make sure your estate planning is up to date. By doing so, you’re not just protecting your interests and assets, you’re also protecting your family.

Get Our Free Probate and Will eBook for New York COVID-19 Crisis Estate Planning

Locate Copies of Estate Planning Documents, especially Health Documents:

Make sure that your health care proxy (which names a person to make medical decisions for you if you cannot do so yourself) and living will (gives guidance to your proxy of your wishes for end of life care) are available and up-to-date. If you cannot locate copies of your documents, will or revocable trust, please contact us and we will send or email them to you.

Is Your Estate Plan Still Current?

We also can review your overall estate plan with you. Have your circumstances changed? See “22 Reasons to Update Your Will Now”

Review Beneficiary Designations:

Review your beneficiary designations on your retirement plans, life insurance, and transfer-on-death accounts. We will advise you on how to coordinate those designations with any will or trust changes.

Have Your Will, Health Care Proxy, and Power of Attorney Without Leaving Your House

Please contact us anytime with your needs and concerns. During this difficult time, we will always be available to discuss your estate planning needs and prepare any new documents that you require. We will help you make sure that your estate planning documents carry out your healthcare and financial wishes. We are available to help you seven days a week by telephone (716)542-5444, contact form or chat service. Do not hesitate to contact us about any of your other legal needs. Above all, stay safe and healthy.