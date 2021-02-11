NY Landlord Covid-19 Legal Survival & Pay No Tax When Disposing of Investment Property
Attorney Robert Friedman of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC with over 41 years of experience representing landlords and real estate investors answers questions and explain how New York landlords can:
- Evict tenants during the pandemic.
- Comply with new eviction procedures, nondiscriminatory screening procedures and lease provisions required by the NY Tenant Protection Act of 2019
- Stay informed on the latest state and federal pandemic eviction moratoriums and court closures.
- Avoid criminal prosecution and triple damages for self-help evictions.
- Learn the secrets of how to Collect unpaid rent and evict NY tenants NOW that most lawyers and landlords don’t know about.
- Defeat commercial tenant’s defenses of impossibility, frustration of purpose and force majeure.
- Avoid Emotional Assistance Animal discrimination.
Russell J. Gullo, CCIM, CPM, founder and CEO of R. J. GULLO COMPANIES: Real Estate Investment Services discusses “How to Pay No Tax When Disposing of Investment Property.”