Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Celebrate 65th Anniversary

Friedman & Ranzenhofer is celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2020. Founded in 1955 by Holocaust survivor and U.S. Army veteran Fred Friedman , the general practice law firm has grown from one office in Akron to nine offices in Western New York counties. As a convenience to its clients, offices are located in Akron, Williamsville/ Clarence, Orchard Park, Medina, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Batavia and Rochester. The firm attributes it success to client education , community involvement, and a reputation for cost effective, practical solutions to legal problems. Attorneys , Mike Ranzenhofer, Robert Friedman (second generation attorney), Sam Alba and Justin Friedman (third generation attorney) are available to advise their clients seven days a week. According to Mr. Ranzenhofer, “Our commitment to community and public service has enabled us to better understand the needs of our clients. “