Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Celebrate 65th Anniversary
Friedman & Ranzenhofer is celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2020. Founded in 1955 by Holocaust survivor and U.S. Army veteran Fred Friedman, the general practice law firm has grown from one office in Akron to nine offices in Western New York counties. As a convenience to its clients, offices are located in Akron, Williamsville/ Clarence, Orchard Park, Medina, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Batavia and Rochester. The firm attributes it success to client education, community involvement, and a reputation for cost effective, practical solutions to legal problems. Attorneys , Mike Ranzenhofer, Robert Friedman (second generation attorney), Sam Alba and Justin Friedman (third generation attorney) are available to advise their clients seven days a week. According to Mr. Ranzenhofer, “Our commitment to community and public service has enabled us to better understand the needs of our clients. “