Guardianships for Incapacitated Persons Webinar Announced

Guardianships for Incapacitated Persons webinar will be presented on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10 am-11 am. The Center for Elder Law & Justice partnered with the Erie County Department of Senior Services (“ECDSS”) to host the 2020 Virtual Elder Law Day Summer Series to provide information on legal issues affecting older adults and assist them in making informed choices about their health, financial well-being, and long term health care needs. Attorney Robert Friedman, drawing on over forty-one years of estate planning and elder law experience will explain Mental Hygiene Article 81 guardianships for incapacitated persons, alternatives to guardianships, how guardianships prevent elder financial abuse, use of guardianships in Medicaid planning and real life examples of guardianship cases. Click here to obtain a free copy of “Stop Elder Abuse Guide” to accompany the webinar. Register on the ECDSS website.

Click to download flyer