How Do I Get Free New York Legal Information, Forms & Answers?

Ten Ways to Obtain Free NY Legal Help

Robert Friedman, Attorney

The New York legal system can be very intimidating and confusing to most people. Ever since I started practicing law in 1979, I have been providing free New York legal information as a public service. Forty years ago, I started writing my real estate legal column, “Law for the Laymen” which appeared in both the Buffalo Courier Express and Buffalo News. I have appeared on Court TV and local television news shows . My www.Legalsurvival.com website, launched in 1996, was one of the first law firm websites in the U.S. I strongly feel that everyone needs to know and understand their legal rights in layman’s terms. Therefore, we provide the following ten types of free New York legal information:

1) Free NY Legal Books and Guides

3) Free NY Legal Videos

5) Free NY Personal Injury Legal Consultations

Consult for FREE with experienced personal injury attorneys who you know and trust. Our local and compassionate attorneys obtain justice for our injured clients. Whether you are hurt in a car or on a motorcycle ; or because of a slip and fall , dog bite , or defective product , our attorneys will fight to get you the compensation that you deserve.

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer,PC , we want to ensure that all injured victims are informed and knowledgeable about their rights. The legal process can be complicated, confusing, and overwhelming, especially when you are also dealing with the aftermath of an accident or injury.

If you wish to speak directly with an attorney, contact our offices now for a FREE CASE CONSULTATION – we are available 24/7, nights and weekends.

6) Free legal services through NY legal plans:

We are panel attorneys for these legal plans: CSEA , ARAG, Legal Club of America, MetLife, Legalshield, CLC, UAW-GM. ARAG, LEGALACCESS, Veritas, and WORKPLACE OPTIONS.

8) Free NY Legal Representation of Peaceful Protestors

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, we strive toward making a more equitable justice system. Our pro bono work includes Pro Bono Defense Provided For Peaceful Protesters

9) Free NY Legal Newsletters . Since 1996

When is free New York legal information not reliable?

Free NY legal information may not be accurate or reliable if it is:

Out of date; Not applicable to your state; Not written by lawyers; and/or Not applicable to your particular situation.

Beware of the following when using free NY legal information: