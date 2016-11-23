Rochester Landlord Tenant Attorney Explains a Landlord’s Liability to Use Smoke Detectors

Clients often come to me as an experienced Rochester Landlord Tenant Attorney, and ask about the requirement for smoke detectors in their properties. Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are required everywhere now, and they represent a huge liability for landlords, so it is important to keep accurate records of smoke detectors and their maintenance. The move-in/move-out checklist is a great place to keep track of the fact that tenants acknowledge that smoke detectors are working. Tenants will sometimes take the batteries out of smoke detectors because replacing them can be a nuisance – or they need the batteries for something else. Many insurance companies require landlords to install hard-wired smoke detectors – unless they are willing to conduct periodic inspections as often as monthly. Hard-wired smoke detectors are a good option for that reason, but you can be subject to considerable liability if you do not monitor and maintain your smoke detectors.

