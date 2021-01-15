Free Live Landlord Webinar

Landlord Covid-19 Legal Survival & Pay No Tax When Disposing of Investment Property will be presented on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 7 PM to 8 PM.

Attorney Robert Friedman of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC with over 41 years of experience representing landlords and real estate investors will answer questions and explain how New York landlords can:

Russell J. Gullo, CCIM, CPM, founder and CEO of R. J. GULLO COMPANIES: Real Estate Investment Services will discuss “How to Pay No Tax When Disposing of Investment Property.”