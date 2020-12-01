Our Commitment To Equality

Following the tragic deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and countless other needless acts of violence against members of our most vulnerable communities, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, expresses solidarity with all those who have been unjustly marginalized, whether it be because of race, religion, nationality, or sexual orientation. We see you, we hear you and we support you.

Over the course of the 65 years Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC has provided legal services across New York State, we have witnessed the institutional biases that taint our local communities, the nation as a whole, and even our legal system. It is long overdue that we state that Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, unequivocally and categorically condemns systemic racism in all of its many forms. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

As a law firm, we are fully committed being a part of the solution. We are listening to our clients, colleagues and other members of our community who have experienced injustice firsthand. We hear not only of the pain they have endured, but also of their hopes and proposals for a brighter future.

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, we strive toward making a more equitable justice system. Our pro bono work including Pro Bono Defense Provided For Peaceful Protesters and philanthropic endeavors focus on criminal justice, access to justice for those most in need, improving educational outcomes for children, and assisting community not-for-profit organizations, such as Black Love Resists in the Rust and WNY Minority Media Professionals, Inc.

We will continue to pursue opportunities allowing us to make an immediate difference in our community. We are committed to using our legal skills and the resources of our firm to fight injustice, including exposing judges who perpetuate systemic racism.

We support the American Bar Association’s and NY Bar Association’s efforts to end racial injustice: